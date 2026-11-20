Harrison – The quaint lakeside in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs lights up every year from late November to early January in true holiday fashion. As you stroll along the promenade, delight in the warm glow of the lights, charming winter window paintings, and holiday cheer.

Lights by the Lake runs daily from dusk until 11 pm, from Saturday, November 21, 2026, to Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Website Info here.

Opening Ceremony

November 21, 2026 5–8 pm

Take photos with Santa and Sasquatch, Free Hot Chocolate*, Christmas Carols, Jingle Paws Pet Parade, Fireworks & more!

Festive Night

December 5, 2026 5–6:30 pm at Memorial Hall

Festive Afternoon

December 19, 2026 2–4 pm at the Harrison Visitor Centre

Starlight Skating Rink

Glide into the holiday season at the Starlight Skating Rink in Harrison Hot Springs! Set beneath a canopy of twinkling lights, this charming synthetic rink offers a festive outdoor experience for all ages.