Abbotsford (Darryl Greer The Canadian Press) Former RCMP assistant commissioner David Teboul has been given a conditional discharge by a judge in Abbotsford, B.C., after he pleaded guilty to the off-duty assault of a 16-year-old at a lacrosse game last year.

It means if he abides by the court’s conditions he will not have a criminal record, but he’s been ordered to provide a DNA sample, he must abide by a weapons prohibition for his 12-month probation period and has 50 hours of community work to complete.

Provincial court Judge Carmen Rogers read out her reasons for sentencing in an Abbotsford courtroom on Thursday.

Rogers said Teboul committed a “serious assault,” using what her decision said was a judo hold on the teenager.

“Mr. Teboul still has work to do to address the factors that led to the commission of the assault,” the judge said.

“He accepted responsibility for his actions and demonstrated remorse by apologizing to his victims. I accept his remorse and his acceptance of responsibility for this crime.”

Teboul resigned from the force in July and pleaded guilty last month to assaulting the teenager, who the court heard was lifted off the floor by their neck in an unprovoked attack at a lacrosse game attended by Teboul’s son in Abbotsford, B.C.

The ruling said that Teboul, his wife, son and his son’s girlfriend gave statements to Abbotsford police, but their version of events were “not consistent with the video” of the altercation.

The court heard that Teboul suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from his more than 25 years as a police officer, with a psychological report outlining what he’s been exposed to during his career.

“He has had hundreds of exposures to human remains, decapitations, drownings, hangings, gunshot wounds, and eviscerated bodies,” the report said.

“Although not clearly set out in the report, it seems reasonable to conclude that the trauma described in the report has led to PTSD and that the PTSD is impacting Mr. Teboul’s functioning. Its role in the incident before the court is unknown,” the judge’s ruling said.

Special prosecutor Andi MacKay told the court last month that Teboul’s actions were “gratuitous and opportunistic violence” and she asked that he serve a suspended sentence with 18 months of probation.

An agreed statement of facts said Teboul’s son had an argument with the victim after a game at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre on July 2, 2025, and Teboul grabbed the teen’s neck twice.

The first occasion was brief but Teboul lifted the youth off the floor in the second instance for about 15 seconds as he bent the victim over a low wall, the court heard.

The plea on the single charge comes more than a year after Teboul was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm by choking, suffocating or strangling.

His lawyer, Brock Martland, told the court last month that granting his client a conditional discharge was an appropriate sentence for a father who acted on “protective instinct” when his son faced what he viewed as a threat of violence.

Martland said Teboul had no intention of intimidating the youth when he identified himself as a police officer, saying his client “has a duty” to do so during an altercation.

The lawyer said the guilty plea reflected Teboul’s recognition of wrongdoing.

He said his client had lost his career, livelihood, and “his previously outstanding reputation” as a result of the assault that lasted less than a minute.

The RCMP said last month that Teboul voluntarily submitted his discharge document over the summer and retired after 29 years of service.

Teboul, the prosecutor and the victim declined to comment after the sentencing hearing concluded on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.-