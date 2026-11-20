Victoria ( with files from CBC/Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press) – Lorne Doerkson has been sworn in as British Columbia’s 38th premier.
Doerkson told Lt.-Gov Wendy Cocchia before she administered the oaths of office that he was “very ready” to be sworn in.
Doerkson appeared emotional as Cocchia officially declared him premier and the president of the executive council of B.C., to cheers and applause from the crowd at Government House in Victoria.
Some of the high-profile ministers given portfolios include Claire Rattée, the minister of social development and the deputy premier, Ian Paton in agriculture, Peter Milobar in finance and Health Minister Ryan Peterson.
Both Paton and Milobar are incumbent members of the legislature and held agriculture and finance as their critic portfolio.
Three Abbotsford MLAs appointed to cabinet posts in our new BC Conservative government led by Premier Lorne Doerksen. Congratulations to Korky Neufeld (Post-Secondary Education & Labour), Bruce Banman (Citizen Services & Technology) and Harman Bhangu (Minister of State for Labour).
From Chilliwack-Cultus Lake – Minister of Environment: Á’a:líya Warbus
Chilliwack Mayor Jason Lum posted: Great to hear Premier Doerkson recognize and thank mayors and councillors across BC today at the Cabinet swearing in ceremony. Thank you Premier for acknowledging that no one knows our communities better than those who serve them locally.Congratulations to our own Á’a:líya Warbus on her appointment as Minister of Environment. I look forward to working collaboratively with the new provincial government to deliver for the people of Chilliwack.
Chilliwack MLA Heather Maahs did not receive any new duties. She was interim House Leader when the Conservatives were in opposition under Kerry-Lynn Findlay.
Doerkson’s first acknowledgment was to his wife Shelly, saying he could not believe it had been just seven or eight weeks since they found out he was to be named interim Conservative leader.
“I remember you turning around and walking away from me in the Amsterdam (airport) and I promise you I didn’t know either,” he said, referring to their trip back from South Africa, days before the snap election call on Sept. 22.
Doerkson pulled the fractious party and its members back together, leading it on the path to election victory.
The ceremony in Victoria comes just under two months after former New Democrat premier David Eby called the snap election that diminished his party to 27 seats, while the Conservatives gained government with a confirmed 63 seats.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.
Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia led the ceremony at Government House in Victoria.
The government’s new ministers include:
- Premier: Lorne Doerkson
- Minister of Agriculture: Ian Paton
- Attorney General: Caroline Elliott
- Minister of Children and Family Development: Kristina Loewen
- Minister of Citizens’ Services and Technology: Bruce Banman
- Minister of Economic Development and Tourism: Gavin Dew
- Minister of State for Red Tape Reduction: Carson Binda
- Minister of State for Rural Development: Anna Kindy
- Minister of Education and Child Care: Lynne Block
- Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources: Larry Neufeld
- Minister of State for Mining: Pete Davis
- Minister of Environment: Á’a:líya Warbus
- Minister of Finance: Peter Milobar
- Minister of Forests: Kiel Giddens
- Minister of Health: Ryan Peterson
- Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Scott McInnis
- Minister of Local Government, Housing, Sport and Culture: Cathie Ounsted
- Minister of State for Housing: Zeeshan Wahla
- Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Labour: Korky Neufeld
- Minister of State for Labour: Harman Bhangu
- Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General: Jessy Sahota
- Minister of State for Emergency Management: Ward Stamer
- Minister of Social Development and Deputy Premier: Claire Rattée
- Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure: Trevor Halford
- Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resource Operations: Donegal Wilson
Parliamentary secretaries include:
- Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs: Rosalyn Bird
- Children and Youth with Special Needs: Margareta Dovgal
- Insurance Corporation of British Columbia: Steve Kooner
- Infrastructure: Misty Van Popta
- Metro Vancouver: Megan Knight
- Rural Health: Tracy St. Claire
- Seniors: Sharon Hartwell
- Sport and Culture: Mandeep Dhaliwal
- Technology and Innovation: Sacha Peter
- Tourism: Jody Toor
- TransLink: Harj Dhaliwal
- Urban Policing: Bryan Tepper