Victoria ( with files from CBC/Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press) – Lorne Doerkson has been sworn in as British Columbia’s 38th premier.

Doerkson told Lt.-Gov Wendy Cocchia before she administered the oaths of office that he was “very ready” to be sworn in.

Doerkson appeared emotional as Cocchia officially declared him premier and the president of the executive council of B.C., to cheers and applause from the crowd at Government House in Victoria.

Some of the high-profile ministers given portfolios include Claire Rattée, the minister of social development and the deputy premier, Ian Paton in agriculture, Peter Milobar in finance and Health Minister Ryan Peterson.

Both Paton and Milobar are incumbent members of the legislature and held agriculture and finance as their critic portfolio.

Three Abbotsford MLAs appointed to cabinet posts in our new BC Conservative government led by Premier Lorne Doerksen. Congratulations to Korky Neufeld (Post-Secondary Education & Labour), Bruce Banman (Citizen Services & Technology) and Harman Bhangu (Minister of State for Labour).

From Chilliwack-Cultus Lake – Minister of Environment: Á’a:líya Warbus

Chilliwack Mayor Jason Lum posted: Great to hear Premier Doerkson recognize and thank mayors and councillors across BC today at the Cabinet swearing in ceremony. Thank you Premier for acknowledging that no one knows our communities better than those who serve them locally.Congratulations to our own Á’a:líya Warbus on her appointment as Minister of Environment. I look forward to working collaboratively with the new provincial government to deliver for the people of Chilliwack.

Chilliwack MLA Heather Maahs did not receive any new duties. She was interim House Leader when the Conservatives were in opposition under Kerry-Lynn Findlay.

Doerkson’s first acknowledgment was to his wife Shelly, saying he could not believe it had been just seven or eight weeks since they found out he was to be named interim Conservative leader.

“I remember you turning around and walking away from me in the Amsterdam (airport) and I promise you I didn’t know either,” he said, referring to their trip back from South Africa, days before the snap election call on Sept. 22.

Doerkson pulled the fractious party and its members back together, leading it on the path to election victory.

The ceremony in Victoria comes just under two months after former New Democrat premier David Eby called the snap election that diminished his party to 27 seats, while the Conservatives gained government with a confirmed 63 seats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.

Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia led the ceremony at Government House in Victoria.

The government’s new ministers include:

Premier: Lorne Doerkson

Minister of Agriculture: Ian Paton

Attorney General: Caroline Elliott

Minister of Children and Family Development: Kristina Loewen

Minister of Citizens’ Services and Technology: Bruce Banman

Minister of Economic Development and Tourism: Gavin Dew

Minister of State for Red Tape Reduction: Carson Binda

Minister of State for Rural Development: Anna Kindy

Minister of Education and Child Care: Lynne Block

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources: Larry Neufeld

Minister of State for Mining: Pete Davis

Minister of Environment: Á’a:líya Warbus

Minister of Finance: Peter Milobar

Minister of Forests: Kiel Giddens

Minister of Health: Ryan Peterson

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Scott McInnis

Minister of Local Government, Housing, Sport and Culture: Cathie Ounsted

Minister of State for Housing: Zeeshan Wahla

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Labour: Korky Neufeld

Minister of State for Labour: Harman Bhangu

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General: Jessy Sahota

Minister of State for Emergency Management: Ward Stamer

Minister of Social Development and Deputy Premier: Claire Rattée

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure: Trevor Halford

Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resource Operations: Donegal Wilson

Parliamentary secretaries include:

Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs: Rosalyn Bird

Children and Youth with Special Needs: Margareta Dovgal

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia: Steve Kooner

Infrastructure: Misty Van Popta

Metro Vancouver: Megan Knight

Rural Health: Tracy St. Claire

Seniors: Sharon Hartwell

Sport and Culture: Mandeep Dhaliwal

Technology and Innovation: Sacha Peter

Tourism: Jody Toor

TransLink: Harj Dhaliwal

Urban Policing: Bryan Tepper