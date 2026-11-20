Langley – Langley Christmas Village opens November 26 at 11 am, bringing a new European-style holiday market to the Fraser Valley with free admission and no ticket required. Open daily through December 24, Langley Christmas Village is located at 20340 Fraser Highway (in front of Timms Community Centre), downtown Langley City. The Langley Christmas Village features wooden chalets (or cabins), artisans, live entertainment, a curling rink, festive treats and holiday drinks. The event is presented by the team behind North Vancouver’s Shipyards Christmas Market, Parfait Productions Inc.

“Langley Christmas Village began with a vision to bring the traditions and atmosphere of a European Christmas market to the Fraser Valley, creating an experience that everyone can enjoy,” says John Van Rij, Parfait Productions Inc. “Once we started sharing the idea, we’ve been overwhelmed by the community’s support as we work together to bring the Langley Christmas Village to life.”



“The holiday season is a special time to come together, and the Langley Christmas Village gives our community a new place to gather, celebrate and enjoy the festive season,” says Mayor Delaney Mack. “We’re excited to collaborate with Parfait Productions Inc. to welcome this new event to downtown Langley City and invite residents and visitors to experience the Village and take part in the celebrations.”

Magic of Christmas and Tree Lighting Ceremony:

Langley City’s annual Magic of Christmas celebration will take place on Friday, November 27, from 5 pm – 10 pm at the Langley Christmas Village. The evening will feature entertainment on the main stage, roaming holiday characters, free kids’ craft stations and face painting. A highlight of the evening will be the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 pm.

Entertainment and Activities:

A Taste of European Christmas Foodie Tour- book a guided tour to explore the Langley Christmas Village and sip and sample food and drink vendors. Tickets can be purchased at Foodie Tour at Langley Christmas Village | GateHopper

Entertainment is scheduled throughout the market, featuring local school choirs, carolers, and jazz bands, all listed on the Langley Christmas Village calendar

Free daily photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on weekdays from 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm and on weekends from 12:15 pm to 3:00 pm and 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm

Hop on the Magical Sleigh Ride virtual reality ride through Lapland, Finland

Book curling online Curling at Langley Christmas Village | GateHopper for $90 an hour for up to eight players, with all equipment included

Eat, Sip and Shop:

Explore 20+ chalets serving hot drinks and authentic European food, from Glühwein mulled in cauldrons to bratwurst roasted on traditional hanging grills and Dutch Poffertjes (mini pancakes) dusted with powdered sugar.

With over 85 vendors and artisans, the Langley Christmas Village features food items from appetizers to sweets, plus jewellery and accessories for your home and for you.

Langley Christmas Village Market Event Details:

Dates: November 26 to December 24, 2026



Times: Nov 26 – Dec 17

Sun – Thurs 11 am – 9 pm

Fri – Sat 11 am – 10 pm

Dec 18 – 23 11 am – 10 pm

Dec 24 11 am – 8 pm

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown Langley City, 20340 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC

In front of Timms Community Centre

Parking: Free parking after 5 pm at Douglas Crescent and Fraser Highway. Plenty of parking lots and street parking are located in the area

Transportation: Close to bus routes, with the nearest exchanges at Langley Centre

About Parfait Productions, Inc.:

Parfait Productions Inc. develops, produces, and operates large-scale experiential events. Based in North Vancouver and a family business, they are known for launching the Shipyards Christmas Market in 2024 and Langley Christmas Village in 2026. Owners John Van Rij and Erin Chamberlain have a shared goal of bringing people together through accessible, family-friendly holiday events.

Follow on Social Media:

Instagram: @LangleyChristmasVillage

Facebook: @LangleyChristmasVillage