Abbotsford – Fire Hall No. 6 in downtown Abbotsford is being demolished and rebuilt.

Video – https://www.facebook.com/reel/1638170227796087

On Nov. 18, Council visited the site to learn about the Fire Hall, which has reached the end of its service life.

A larger, modern and more functional facility will be built on the same location.

The upgraded facility will provide firefighters with the space and resources they need to do their jobs safely and respond effectively, while also allowing for future growth to serve our growing community.

Learn more about the replacement on the City’s Projects on the Go page at http://www.abbotsford.ca/…/fire-hall-no-6-replacement.