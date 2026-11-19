Chilliwack – MEND Canada is an Indigenous-led non-profit organization that supports Indigenous children and youth (ages 4–18) through sport and physical activity, and it partners with local organizations in Chilliwack—including the Chilliwack Basketball Association and Chilliwack School District—as well as First Nations such as Tzeachten First Nation.

MEND Funder Terry Sedgwick in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn on the history and furture of the clinics and their purpose:

MEND Stó:lō Youth Basketball Clinic at AD Rundle in Chilliwack FVN

The upcoming MEND Canada’s basketball clinic for Stó:lō children and youth on Thursday, November 19, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at A.D. Rundle Middle School in Chilliwack.

Otis Jasper will lead the opening ceremony at 5:30. The founder, Terry Sedgwick, will briefly introduce the clinic, and then the kids will have the court for most of the evening. There will be food for the participants.