Chilliwack – – At approximately 3 AM on Thursday November 19th, 2026, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 48000-block area of Chilliwack Central Rd. Forty firefighters from Halls 1,2,4, and 6 responded to the scene.



Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire showing from a large two story, fully involved detached building at the rear of a rural property. Firefighters initiated a defensive attack, successfully containing and extinguishing the blaze while limiting damage to the nearby residence.



No one was hurt.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS- 8477).