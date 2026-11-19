Vancouver/Chilliwack (VPD Release) – A man linked to dozens of thefts from BC Liquor Stores across Metro Vancouver has been charged following an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department’s Retail Crime Task Force.

The investigation began in March 2026, involving a suspect believed to have been targeting liquor stores throughout the region since January 2026.

Between January 11 and July 22, investigators linked the suspect to numerous thefts in Lower Mainland municipalities. The total value of the stolen liquor exceeds $5,000.

In almost every incident, the suspect allegedly entered a BC Liquor Store, selected two bottles of liquor, and left without paying.

“Retail theft is not a victimless crime,” says Constable Megan Lui. “When offenders repeatedly target businesses, it affects the safety of workers and the community as a whole. Our Retail Crime Task Force remains committed to identifying offenders and working with our partners to disrupt criminal activity across the region.”

Joseph Matthew Wayne Jones, 43, of Chilliwack, has now been charged with 30 counts of theft under $5,000.