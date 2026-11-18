Chilliwack – At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday November 17th, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 45000 block of Collins Drive.



Approximately 22 firefighters from Halls 1, 4, and 6 arrived on scene to find heavy fire originating from the basement level of a residential structure, extending to the second floor.



One family was displaced as a result of the incident and is receiving assistance from Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS). RCMP, Fortis and BC Hydro also attended the scene.

Three occupants sustained smoke inhalation and were assessed and treated by firefighters and BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) personnel. One occupant was transported by BCAS to Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) for further observation.

There were no reported firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP