Ottawa/Mission – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Abbotsford

and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business, issued the following statement

regarding MP Berthold’s Bill C-231:



“I am pleased that my colleague, MP Luc Berthold’s Bill C-231, An Act to amend the

Youth Criminal Justice Act, passed unanimously in the House of Commons yesterday.

Having supported this legislation since it was first introduced, I am encouraged to see

Parliament come together to ensure that young people struggling with addiction are not

abandoned.



Bill C-231 gives our justice system greater flexibility to direct young offenders struggling

with substance use toward treatment programs. It maintains the authority of our courts,

ensures individuals are held accountable for their actions, and provides a pathway toward

recovery rather than allowing addiction to dictate their future.



This legislation is particularly important in British Columbia, which continues to face one

of the country’s most severe opioid crises, with the highest per-capita rate of opioid-

related and toxic drug emergency incidents and deaths. We cannot afford to give up on

young people struggling with addiction.



We must ensure that Canada’s youth have opportunities to access treatment, turn their

lives around, and build a better future.”

Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Abbotsford

and Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business,