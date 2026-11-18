Popkum – Moto Energy, is a fairly new company spearheaded by former Future West Promotions and Productions, event manager and co-owner Jamie Hellam. They do hold events at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

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In October, Moto Energy posted to social media about their track plans: Because this project is being considered by Cheam First Nation, any formal community feedback is currently being sought from Cheam residents. We appreciate the interest from people outside the community and are thankful for the encouragement, but we want to respect Cheam’s process and allow their members to have their voices heard first.

On November 18, the Park owners announced that the Cheam FN option will not move forward.

From that Social Media release, what is in the cards?

To all of our incredible Moto Energy followers and supporters,

We have an important update to share regarding the future of Moto Energy Park. Unfortunately, we will not be proceeding with the project at Cheam First Nation.

Ultimately, the community has decided against using Cheam First Nation land for a motocross facility. While I am disappointed by this decision, I am forever thankful for the opportunity to explore the possibility with them. I want to express how deeply appreciative I am to the Chief, Council, and the Lands Department at Cheam First Nation for all of their hard work, time, and dedication throughout this process.

What’s Next for Moto Energy?

• Indoor Dirt Bike Track: Our immediate focus shifts to launching our indoor dirt bike track this winter!

• New Outdoor Locations: We are actively exploring Plan B, C, and D for Moto Energy. While our new property may end up being a little further away from Chilliwack, our vision remains the same.

Rest assured, we are not giving up on building an incredible motocross race, training, and practice facility. We are more determined than ever to create an outdoor home where we can build future champions and bring new riders into the sport we love.

Thank you all for your continued support and patience as we navigate this next chapter. Stay tuned for updates on our winter indoor track!

Yours sincerely,

Jamie Hellam

Moto Energy