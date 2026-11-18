Mission – Two serious incidents occurred overnight (Nov 17 and 18) in Mission, resulting in a pedestrian being airlifted to hospital in serious condition, and a cyclist being killed.

Around 12:20 am, a witness called police to report that a man was lying on Stave Lake Street at the intersection with 3rd Avenue, and appeared to be asleep. While the witness was still on the phone, a pickup truck ran over the man, then drove off. The 36-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in serious condition. Stave Lake Street was closed for a prolonged period, while the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, along with Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services, examined the scene. While they were doing so, a pickup truck consistent with the description of the truck that hit the person, was seen driving in the area. Police pulled over the truck and detained the driver. Their truck was seized for further inspection, to help confirm that it was the one that struck the man.

Shortly before 2:00 am, a driver was travelling eastbound on Lougheed Highway, west of Nelson Street, when he struck a cyclist who was also travelling eastbound in the right lane. The cyclist reportedly did not have any lights on his bike. The driver stopped and called 911, but sadly, the cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed either of these events and has not yet spoken with police should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, files 2026-15133 (pedestrian) and 2026-15137 (cyclist).

Because of the longer nights this time of year, police encourage pedestrians and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible to motorists, and police also remind drivers to use extra caution, especially along dimly lit stretches of roadway, and around crosswalks and intersections.