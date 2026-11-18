Fraser Valley – Cyrus Centre is raising funds this Christmas to help keep emergency shelter, meals, outreach and practical support available for youth in Chilliwack and Abbotsford.



Nearly half of the donations Cyrus Centre receives each year come around Christmas, making the next several weeks an important time for the organization.



“Christmas is a big part of what allows us to keep doing this work into the new year,” said Matt Loewen, Executive Director of Cyrus Centre. “Our shelters are open around the clock, our outreach teams are still going out, and youth continue to come through our doors looking for somewhere safe to stay.”



As colder weather settles into the Fraser Valley, Cyrus Centre’s outreach teams continue checking in on youth who are sleeping outside and helping connect them with shelter and other support. At its shelters, youth can receive a hot meal, shower, clean clothes and a safe bed, with staff available 24 hours a day.



Funds raised over Christmas will also help Cyrus Centre continue working with youth beyond the immediate need for shelter, including helping them connect with housing, appointments, school and other services.



It costs about $75 to help provide one night of emergency shelter for one youth, including a meal and somewhere safe to sleep.



“We’re very grateful for the way people in this community continue to show up,” Loewen said. “Whether that’s through giving, praying, volunteering or simply paying attention to what’s happening, it all matters.”



People who would like to support Cyrus Centre can donate at cyruscentre.com/christmas26.