Chilliwack – Chilliwack trustees re-elected Trustee David Swankey as board chair at the November 17th special regular meeting. Swankey was first elected to the Board of Education in 2018 and has served as board chair for the past two years.

Trustee Swankey served as chair for the District Audit Working and Budget Advisory Committees. He is a director of the BC School Trustees Association and the BC Association of Child Development & Intervention.

“The chair holds an important role supporting the function of the board, but they also serve as one of seven equal voices at the table. One of seven leaders, delegated with the responsibly of stewarding public education governance in the Chilliwack School District,” said Trustee Swankey. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as chair as we start our renewed mandate, and I’m confident our team is ready for the work ahead.”

Trustee Margaret Reid was re-elected as vice chair. Trustee Reid will also serve as representative for the BC Public Sector Employers’ Association (BCPSEA). Trustee Reid was first elected to the Board of Education in 2022. She served as provincial council representative on the BC School Trustee Association (BCSTA) and has been the vice president and president of BCSTA’s Fraser Valley Branch.

Policy 121 sets out the duties of the chair and vice chair.

Trustee Katie Bartel will serve as BCSTA provincial councilor with Willow Reichelt as an alternate. Trustee Michael Carter will serve as the alternate representative for BCPSEA.

The Board of Education is the voice of the local community in public education. The school board determines the district’s strategic direction, sets policies, and approves the budget. Boards co-govern school districts with the provincial government.

Meetings of the board in public are held regularly at the School District Office and are open to the public with limited seating. Public meetings are also livestreamed. Find agendas and the livestream link on the district website: sd33.bc.ca/board-meetings-2026-2027.

