Chilliwack – Get ready to dance, sing and celebrate the music that changed the world! On Friday November 20, A History of Motown brings the irresistible sounds of Motown to the stage, with a high-energy performance led by award-winning powerhouse Krystle Dos Santos and her explosive band. Packed with legendary hits, unforgettable vocals and the infectious rhythms of a musical era that continues to inspire generations, this electrifying performance invites you to experience the magic of Motown like never before.

More than just a concert, A History of Motown is a journey through the artists, stories, and chart-topping songs that helped shape the soundtrack of a generation. From the dazzling harmonies of The Supremes to the soulful brilliance of Stevie Wonder, you will be transported through the golden age of Motown, revisiting the music that broke barriers, brought people together, and left an undeniable mark on pop culture.

Leading the celebration is Kyrstal Dos Santos, a vocalist known for her powerful voice, magnetic stage presence, and dynamic performances. Backed by her exceptional band, Dos Santos brings fresh energy to these beloved classics while honouring the spirit and legacy of the original artists. A History of Motown continues to prove that great music never goes out of style.

Whether you grew up with these timeless hits or are discovering them for the first time, this feel-good musical experience promises something for everyone. With irresistible grooves and songs that practically demand a singalong, you are encouraged to let the music take over. Join this joyful tribute to the sound, soul, and stories that defined an era.

Don’t miss the chance to relive the celebration of these legends and make new memories with music that still gets everyone moving.

A History of Motown is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 20, 2026 at 7:30 pm. Ticket pricing begins at $25, with membership discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

A History of Motown is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Chartwell Retirement Residence. Additional sponsors include: Master Painting, Coast Chilliwack Hotel, Fortins Home Hardware, Canadian Tire, Odlum Brown, Tourism Chilliwack, HUB Insurance, 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, BC Live Performance Network, British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

A History of Motown 2026 Chilliwack with FVN’s Don Lehn and Kyrstal Dos Santos: