Mission – Mayor Jag Gill and Mission City Council have unanimously supported the decision to dissolve the Mission Bridgehead Investment Corporation (MBIC).

The decision reflects Council’s commitment to responsible spending and ensuring Mission taxpayers receive value for their money.

“During the campaign, I spoke about the need to take a closer look at Bridgehead and whether it was delivering the value our community deserves,” said Mayor Jag Gill. “Council has now had that discussion, and we’ve unanimously agreed that it’s time to move in a different direction.”

“Not every decision we make will be easy, but every decision needs to be made with Mission’s best interests in mind,” Gill said. “Council believes this is the right step, and we’re moving forward together.”

Mayor Gill also thanked the corporation’s board members and staff for their contributions.

“I want to sincerely thank the board members and staff for the time, effort and dedication they’ve given to Bridgehead and our community. Their service is appreciated, and I wish them all the best.”

The City will now begin the formal process of dissolving the corporation. This work will include a thorough review of MIBC’s finances, operations, and outstanding obligations to ensure the process is carried out responsibly and transparently.