Chilliwack (Chilliwack School District) – The Chilliwack School District is deeply saddened and troubled by the recent assault of a young person in our community, captured on video and shared widely online. No child should ever experience such violence. Our thoughts are with the young person and their family, and we respect their privacy.

The District has been working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP since the incident was reported, and we will continue to support their investigation. While the incident did not occur during school hours or as part of a school activity, the safety and well-being of every student is our highest priority, wherever they are. We echo the RCMP’s request: anyone with first-hand information should contact the Chilliwack RCMP directly at 604-792-4611 (file #2026-50066). Please do not share the video or speculate online about who was involved, as this causes further harm and can affect the investigation.

We also ask parents, families, and members of our community to please refrain from posting or sharing the names of students who may be involved in this incident. We share a collective responsibility to protect the health, safety, and well-being of all young people and help ensure every student feels safe, respected, and supported at school and in our community.

Our schools have a team of caring professionals ready to support students affected by this incident or by bullying and violence of any kind. These include school counsellors, child and youth care workers, school psychologists, family navigators, and our district safe schools and mental health teams. Students can also report safety concerns anonymously through the provincial ERASE reporting tool. We continue to work alongside community partners to make sure young people and families can get help both inside and outside the school day.

We encourage any student who is struggling, or any family that is worried, to reach out to their school counsellor or principal. We are committed to working with families, the RCMP, the City and our community partners on prevention, early intervention, and a culture where every student is and feels safe.