Mission – In late October, Mission RCMP received a report of a male youth who was assaulted by several other youth at the skate park outside the Mission Leisure Centre on Grand Street. An investigation by Mission RCMP is underway.

On October 30, 2026, Mission RCMP received a report from a parent about an assault involving youth that was captured on video. An investigation was started immediately, and police have continued to be in contact with those involved.

At this stage in the investigation, all youth alleged to be involved in the incident have been identified and are all from Mission, aged 13-15 years old. Mission RCMP’s Youth Liaison Officer is working closely with staff from the schools the youth attend, in order to help provide support and to increase student safety. Multiple arrests have been made. One youth was held in custody for a court appearance, while the others were released on numerous conditions.

Mission RCMP is aware that the video and additional information about the incident have been circulating online and on social media. Mission RCMP ask that social media users refrain from sharing additional materials, as doing so can serve to re-victimize those involved, and potentially impact the ongoing investigation. Under the requirements of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, any youth who are charged cannot be named or have any other identifying details released.

Any youth, or parents of youth, who have been affected by this incident are encouraged to speak with a counsellor or staff member at their school.

Mission RCMP will continue to provide regular updates on the investigation to the schools, to help them provide the best level of support to students.