Chilliwack – Statement from Chilliwack Mayor and Council: A recent video of youth violence has shocked our community, leading to significant community discussions about the safety and well-being of children and youth in Chilliwack. It was heartbreaking to witness the violence shown in the video, and our thoughts are with the victim and their family during this incredibly difficult time.

Mayor Lum has been in close contact with the RCMP since shortly after the incident, and Council has been kept up to date. Arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. We encourage anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and reference file #2026-50066.

On Monday, Mayor Lum met with several parents and youth to hear their concerns directly and discuss how we can move forward as a community. In 2021, Chilliwack’s Community Safety Plan identified the need for earlier intervention, prevention, trauma-informed approaches, and increased mental health supports. While these areas largely fall outside the mandate and resources of local government, the City has continued to advocate alongside community partners for meaningful action from other levels of government. We will continue those conversations and continue pushing for the changes our community needs.

While we understand the anger and frustration this incident has caused, we urge everyone, especially adults, not to use social media to threaten children or their families, or to call for vigilante justice. Violence in response to violence is not justice. As adults, we have a responsibility to model the behaviour we expect from our young people.

As a City, we will continue working with families, schools, police, and community partners to identify practical solutions and advocate to senior levels of government to improve safety and support young people.

If you are a youth experiencing bullying, there are resources available. Check in with your school counsellor, visit the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre, report concerns anonymously through the provincial ERASE reporting tool, or call Kids Help Phone anytime at 1‑800‑668‑6868 or by texting CONNECT to 686868.

Mayor Lum and Councillors Baarda, Czeck, Kloot, Knott, McDonald, and Read