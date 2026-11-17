Mission/Toronto/Winnipeg (CARAS) – “call me maybe”…. call me Juno host.

On November 17, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the host, first round of performers and special award recipients for The 2027 JUNO Awards, taking place Sunday, April 4, 2027, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, and available live nationwide at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT across CBC’s broadcast and streaming platforms. Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen will host and perform during Canada’s Biggest Night in Music, Angine de Poitrine was also announced as a Broadcast stage performer. Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and take the stage for a special performance.

Carly Rae Jepsen will lead the celebration of Canadian music as host of The 2027 JUNO Awards, and bring her signature pop sound to Canada’s Biggest Night in Music with a live performance. No stranger to the JUNOS stage, she is a three-time JUNO Award winner and returns this year to lead the festivities as host for the first time.

“Winnipeg has always been a great music city, and we’re excited to welcome the JUNO Awards back in 2027,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham. “We have an incredible musical history, talented artists, and fans who love live music. The JUNOs are a chance to celebrate Canadian talent, bring visitors from across the country to our city, and show everyone what Winnipeg has to offer. It’s going to be a fantastic week.”

Call Me Maybe – Screenshot – Mission’s Carly Rae Jepsen

From multi-platinum albums to some of Canadian rock’s most recognizable hits, Our Lady Peace has helped shape the country’s music landscape for more than three decades. One of only fourteen Diamond-certified Canadian artists, with over five million albums sold worldwide, four JUNO Award wins, an induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame and the recent premiere of their film Gail at TIFF, the band adds another milestone to its career with an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 2027 JUNO Awards. To mark the occasion Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during The 2027 JUNO Awards Broadcast, recognizing their widespread acclaim, global reach and contributions to Canadian music. The band will also take the stage for a special performance as part of the celebration.

“We’re thrilled to bring The JUNO Awards back to Winnipeg, a city with such a rich musical history and a deep appreciation for Canadian talent,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “This year’s lineup brings together artists who have helped shape the sound of Canadian music alongside those pushing it in exciting new directions. From celebrating the incredible legacy of Our Lady Peace to welcoming Carly Rae Jepsen as our host, we can’t wait to share these moments with fans in Winnipeg and across the country.”

Making their JUNO Awards debut, Angine de Poitrine will bring their unique sound to the Broadcast stage for a performance fans won’t want to miss. Fresh off a breakout year that saw the Quebec duo take home the 2026 Polaris Music Prize, SOCAN Polaris Song Prize, Billboard Canada Power Players 2026 Global Breakthrough Award and 11 Felix award nominations. With a growing international following, and world tour planned for 2027, the duo continues to make waves in Canada and globally.

The 56th Annual JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company), will air live across Canada at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC listen, and stream globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music’s YouTube channel.

MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity associated with CARAS/The JUNO Awards, will be celebrating The 56th Annual JUNO Awards and amplifying the impact of Canada’s Biggest Night in Music through the MusiCounts Industry Exchange program, which will bring together 10 educators and 10 emerging artists from the Winnipeg area for a one-of-a-kind experience combining community-building, celebrating Canadian music, and hands-on music industry learning.

“Hosting the 2027 JUNO Awards in Winnipeg is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the remarkable talent that exists across Canada and right here in Manitoba,” said Nellie Kennedy, Minister of Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism.”Our province has always been a source of influential artists, songwriters and performers who have contributed to Canada’s cultural success. Today’s announcement is an exciting preview of the celebration to come, and we are honoured to welcome artists, fans and industry leaders to Manitoba as we celebrate the achievements, diversity and creativity that define Canadian music.”

The general public tickets are on-sale Friday, November 13th at 10 am ET/CT. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.ca/junos.

Three-time JUNO Award winner and diamond-selling superstar Carly Rae Jepsen has established herself as one of Canada’s most recognizable pop artists, earning international acclaim for her global hit “Call Me Maybe” and celebrated albums including E•MO•TION, Dedicated and The Loneliest Time. Her 2012 album Kiss earned her Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year at the 2013 JUNO Awards, while “Call Me Maybe” took home Single of the Year. Since then, Jepsen has continued to evolve her sound, building a devoted global following through her distinctive songwriting and approach to pop music.

Her latest project, Day and Night, is a 24-track double album that explores two sides of her artistry, blending sun-soaked, folk-leaning pop with after-hours dance music. Inspired by a period of personal transformation, the album reflects Jepsen’s continued creative evolution and willingness to explore new musical directions. In 2027, Jepsen returns to the JUNOS stage in Winnipeg, taking on hosting duties for the first time while also delivering a live performance during Canada’s Biggest Night in Music.

Four-time JUNO Award winners and Diamond-certified band Our Lady Peace have established themselves as one of Canada’s most successful rock bands, with a career spanning more than three decades. Known for hits including “Superman’s Dead,” “Clumsy” and “Somewhere Out There,” the band has sold over five million albums worldwide and accumulated more than 600 million streams. With multi-platinum-selling albums, 19 Top 10 radio hits in Canada and ten MuchMusic Video Awards, Our Lady Peace has made a lasting impact on Canadian rock music.

The band has toured internationally alongside acts including The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette, while also launching their own music festival, Summersault. Recently, the band celebrated 30 years with the resurgent OLP30 tour across North America. In 2027, Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, recognizing their contributions to Canadian music. The band will also take the JUNOS stage in Winnipeg for a special performance celebrating their induction.

Since 2023, the enigmatic duo Angine de Poitrine, made up of brothers Klek and Khn de Poitrine, have been crafting their own brand of “Dada Pythago-Cubist Mantra-Rock,” blending asymmetrical grooves, hypnotic repetition and intricate microtonal melodies. Using an electronic looping module, Khn layers intertwining guitar and bass lines in real time, while Klek’s precise, dry-toned drumming guides the music through shifting rhythms, calculated silences and explosive crescendos. The result is a constantly evolving, dissonant and wildly danceable sound that pushes the boundaries of instrumental rock.

Self-proclaimed disciples of Earth’s rock deities, the space-time voyagers draw inspiration from hot dogs, pyramids and rock music in all its glorious excess. Since releasing Vol. 1 in 2024, Angine de Poitrine have generated growing enthusiasm among audiences, critics and the music industry alike. Angine de Poitrine won nine Félix Awards at the most recent ADISQ Galas, held on November 4 and 8, 2026, in the following categories: Album of the Year – Critics’ Choice, Rock Album of the Year, Artist of the Year – International Reach, Songwriter or Composer of the Year, Song of the Year for “Fabienk,” Group or Duo of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year, in addition to two awards presented to their team for Arrangement of the Year and Sound Engineering, Mixing and Mastering of the Year. Following electrifying performances at major Quebec festivals, including the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, the duo have set their sights on international stages, including the prestigious Trans Musicales in Rennes. Above all, Klek and Khn de Poitrine are simply thrilled to play rock ’n’ roll.