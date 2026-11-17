Fraser Valley/Richmond – London Drugs is celebrating two lucky customers who each won a $10,000 vacation through our Shop & Win Contest.

Running from September 14 to October 31, the contest gave customers the opportunity to win prizes simply by shopping at their local London Drugs. More than 7,000 prizes valued at over $100,000 were available to be won throughout the contest, with two grand prize winners each receiving a $10,000 travel package.

The grand prize winners, Leanne T. from Abbotsford, B.C. and Frances L. from White Rock, B.C., were randomly selected from thousands of contest entries submitted by customers across Western Canada.

“London Drugs has always been a place where you can come in for one thing and discover something you weren’t expecting,” said Nick Curalli, President & COO, London Drugs. “We’re eclectic by design, and Shop & Win brought a little more of that surprise to the shopping experience. We’re thrilled that, for two of our customers, the surprise turned into a $10,000 dream vacation. We hope that the experience creates lasting, positive memories for them!”

Leanne T., one of the contest’s grand prize recipients, said she couldn’t believe it was real and had to read the email at least 5 times to confirm what the email said.” She continued by adding, “I never win contests like this. It all feels so surreal.”

The Shop & Win Contest was designed to thank customers for their continued support while adding a little excitement to everyday shopping trips. From small surprises to grand prizes, the Shop & Win contest helped create memorable moments for shoppers across Western Canada, and we’re grateful to everyone who participated.