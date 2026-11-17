Abbotsford (Dana Franklin Mountain Neighbours) – The Abbotsford Kata (Karate) Classic Tournament is Saturday November 21 at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School.

From Sensei Harry Sidhu: The JKA of BC is a large organization consisting of clubs from the island, Vancouver, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and as far east as Kelowna. We currently have more than nine clubs in the province with around 20 in Western Canada all participating under the Western Canada JKA. We represent a traditional wing of the martial arts dedicated to perfection of character and creating a system of training that helps our membership learn traditional values, proper etiquette and traditional training. As part of our training, we host many different high-level instructors at special seminars, and we also hold traditional Karate tournaments that are very different than the sport systems most of the articles we see in the papers represent. Our events, unlike Karate BC, are privately funded events by the clubs and membership with no financial assistance from the government. As such, our funding for marketing these events is fairly limited. Despite the lack of funding, our tournaments often attract large numbers of people, and our next tournament is currently forecasted to be more than 100 members competing.

Facebook business page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555046685119

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/abbotsford.shotokan.karate/

Website: https://www.abbotsfordkarate.com/