Abbotsford (with files from Correctional Services Canada/Black Press) – James Ralph Lawson was a Canadian inmate designated as a dangerous sexual offender who died in prison at age 81. According to Black Press, Correctional Service Canada reported that he died of apparent natural causes on Friday, November 13, 2026, while incarcerated at Pacific Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre in Abbotsford.
Key Case Details
- Initial Offences and Conviction. In November and December 1969, at age 24, Lawson committed three attacks against teenage girls in Alberta involving abduction, weapons threats, and sexual assault. He was convicted in May 1970 of forcible seizure, rape, and assault, receiving a five-year prison sentence.
- Reoffending on Bail. After being released on bail pending an appeal of his 1970 conviction, Lawson raped two more women in Alberta in 1971.
- Dangerous Offender Designation. In May 1972, a trial judge convicted him for the 1971 assaults, declared him a dangerous sexual offender, and ordered him to serve a sentence of preventive detention. He remained in federal custody from that time until his death.