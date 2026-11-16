Victoria (with files from Global/CHEK/CBC/Black Press) – The incoming BC Conservative Government will be sworn in this week.

However, any changes to ICBC ( ie no fault insurance) or the dismantling of DRIPA (Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act), will have to wait. These will require legislation.

By issuing cabinet orders in the meantime, the incoming government can accomplish a lot simply by taking administrative control of the various government ministries. That can include changes to the Massey Tunnel project and convert that back to the bridge concept.

“The Leg” will not have a fall sitting. The Premier Lorne Doerkson, Cabinet and MLA’s will be taking their oath this week.

Swearing-In Dates. As reported by Global News, newly elected BC Conservative MLAs will be sworn in at the legislature on November 19, 2026 . Doerkson and his cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in the following day, November 20, 2026 , at Government House.

As reported by Global News, newly elected BC Conservative MLAs will be sworn in at the legislature on . Doerkson and his cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in the following day, , at Government House. Caucus Unity & Difficult Decisions. Speaking to his 63-member caucus on November 2, 2026, CHEK News reported that Doerkson emphasized governing on behalf of all British Columbians regardless of how they voted. He warned his team that “difficult and unpopular decisions” lie ahead.