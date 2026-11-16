Chilliwack/Montreal (Mathieu Groulx)- New World Men – The Sound Of Rush, offers a stunningly accurate performance of the Rush classics.

Top class sound quality and stellar musicianship, nested in a high-tech multi-media experience.

All of which is delivered with a contagious energy that will leave you wanting more.

New World Men – The Sound Of Rush – play the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Tuesday November 17 – 730PM.

Ticket info here

New World Men Band Facebook

New World Men Band YouTube

New World Men was formed in the summer of 2014 and has since performed hundreds of shows — many of them sold out — earning a reputation as Canada’s most technically precise and musically authentic RUSH tribute act.

The project took shape in the winter of 2014 when Marc Girard, encouraged by the renowned Martin Levac — widely regarded as one of the world’s leading Phil Collins interpreters — set out to build a RUSH tribute rooted in uncompromising musicianship. He joined forces with guitarist Frank Larouche, and together they committed to faithfully recreating the RUSH live experience in every detail.

The lineup was completed with the addition of Matt Grou, whose extraordinary ability to simultaneously handle Neil Peart’s demanding drum parts and Geddy Lee’s soaring vocal lines became the cornerstone of the band’s identity. With three musicians of this calibre on stage, New World Men doesn’t just play RUSH — they inhabit it.

Credits:

Marc Girard – Bass, Keyboards, Video & Audio Production

Matt Grou – Drums, Vocals,

Frank Larouche – Guitars & Bass Pedals

Video Editing Frank Larouche

Crew: Sebastien Cloutier – Live Audio Engineer and Audio Mastering

Dominique Morissette – Lighting

Paul Roberge – Camera Operator

Yvan Bourdages – Camera Operator