Chilliwack – PETTY FEVER is a Multi-Award Winning full production tribute to TOM PETTY & The Heartbreakers, featuring the captivating Guitarist/Vocalist and Hollywood FAME Award Winner, FRANK MURRAY.

They deliver an amazing and memorable salute to the Musical Legacy of Tom Petty, performing over four decades of classic Tom Petty hits such as American Girl, Free Falling, Breakdown, Running Down a Dream, I Won’t Back Down and many more.

Petty Fever is the recipient of Multiple Entertainment Awards which include: 2 Time Recipient of the Las Vegas FAME Awards “Outstanding International Tribute Band”, Las Vegas, NV USA and 2 Time Recipient of the Los Angeles Music Awards “Tribute Band of The Year”, Hollywood, CA USA.

Founded in Portland, OR USA in January 2009, Petty Fever features a World-Class lineup of Top Tier NW Veteran Touring Musicians, all with a common passion for the music of Tom Petty. They have been performing to enthusiastic all age audiences worldwide ever since. Their High Energy Show is second to none and always leaves the crowd craving for more, if you’re looking for an incredibly authentic Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert experience, Catch Petty Fever!

HUB Theatre

Price: $49.00 – All Seats

Red Membership program discounts available.

February 13, 2027 – 7:30 PM

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