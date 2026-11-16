Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is provided an November 16 update on a previous media release regarding an alleged youth assault that was captured on video and circulated on social media.

The investigation remains active. As part of that investigation, three youths have recently been arrested in relation to the incident. Investigators continue to gather evidence and follow all available leads as they work toward advancing the investigation.

The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information. We recognize that this incident has generated significant concern within the community, particularly regarding the safety and well-being of children and youth. We appreciate the concern expressed by community members, many of whom have reached out directly to police. This outpouring of support and engagement reflects a community that cares deeply about its young people and their safety and well-being.

The Chilliwack RCMP continues to work closely with community partners and support agencies to address safety concerns and support the well-being of children and youth. We remain committed to ensuring a safe community environment and encourage anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact police if they have not already done so.