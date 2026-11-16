Chilliwack (Bozzini’s Restaurant and Emmanuel Asprakis) – Bob Wiseman , formally of Blue Rodeo is coming to Chilliwack.

Tuesday Feb 2 2027

Doors 6:00 Show 7:30

Tickets $ 29.50

On sale at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve

Presented By ManoFest Music

Bob Wiseman has spent four decades doing the thing festival audiences remember longest: making a room laugh, then making it go quiet. He co-founded Blue Rodeo in 1984 and left in 1992 to follow a solo path that has produced thirteen albums, more than forty film and television scores, a 350-page book, and a suitcase of Super 8 films he scores live on accordion, guitar and piano.

Along the way he discovered and produced Ron Sexsmith, Mimi Oz, Kid-in-the-Hall Bruce McCulloch, Lowest of the Low, Bob Snider, Kyp Harness, Anhai, Robert Priest, and Jess Reimer. He has toured with Feist, Owen Pallett and Kid-in-the-Hall Scott Thompson, and guested with Wilco, Edie Brickell and Eugene Chadbourne. His song “White Dress” was recorded by Serena Ryder; his themes open CBC’s Material World and Someone Knows Something.

He has taught courses in creative writing, music business and songwriting at Western University’s Don Wright Faculty of Music, Seneca Polytechnique and Toronto Metropolitan University, and was awarded his PhD by the International Institute for Critical Studies in Improvisation in July 2026 — which is a formal way of saying no two of his sets have ever been the same.

What a Bob Wiseman concert feels like

A Bob Wiseman show is a night out, not just a set list. The audience arrives for the songs and stays for the conversation — between tunes, between keys, between laughter and the sudden, absolute quiet that falls when a room realizes it is hearing something unrepeatable.