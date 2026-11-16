Abbotsford – Yet another Fraud Alert.

The Abbotsford Police Department is once again warning the public about ongoing scams involving fraudsters impersonating police officers.

We continue to receive reports of callers using phone numbers that appear to belong to the Abbotsford Police Department and providing fake police file numbers in an attempt to gain credibility and obtain personal information from members of the public.

A few reminders:

Hang up if something doesn’t feel right.

Call AbbyPD directly to verify the caller.

Never share personal or banking information over the phone.

If you’re not expecting a call from police, be cautious.

Caller ID can be spoofed and may appear to show a legitimate police phone number.