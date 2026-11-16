Chilliwack – The annual Chilliwack Christmas Parade – brought to you by The City of Chilliwack and the Rotary Clubs of Chilliwack, is Saturday, November 28th starting at 5:30 pm.

The parade will step off from Chilliwack Secondary School – proceed down Yale to 5 corners, turn down Wellington to College, and then down College to Reece.

Lynn Swanson, Parade Committee, chair, asked participants to step up their game when designing their parade entries and add more lights, more music and more fun and they have … From marching bands and choirs, to trains, a flying sleighs and much, much, more. Be ready to be surprised and entertained by just under 100 parade entries.

Free transit on city buses on all routes on Parade Day.

An event like the parade requires volunteers to keep the parade route clear and spectators safe…..If you have a couple of hours on Saturday Nov 28th consider volunteering your time. For more info go to their website: chilliwackchristmasparade.ca

The website is also where you will find a parade route map, road closure information and more.