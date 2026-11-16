Abbotsford – Get ready for Downtown Abbotsford 37th annual holiday celebration. Winter Jubilee returns on November 21st from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm!

Highlights include:

• The centerpiece moment as the 60 ft tree lights up at 7 pm but the countdown is at 6:59 pm!

• Live stage entertainment

• Cozy family-friendly stations for cookie decorating and face painting

• Santa’s Workshop for crafts and games

• Becoming an elf at the Elf Academy

• Special appearances by the Grinch and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

• Holiday marketplace with artisan vendors and unique holiday gifts

• Festive bites and sips from food trucks

Vendor applications: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdOqjpb2j…/viewform

Thank you to sponsors: Musora, Longboard, Global Convention Services, BEEM, Saxon Mechanical, HUB Insurance, DME Investment, Elite Fire, Assante, Riteway Waste, Fraser Valley Cedars, Bolton Events, Otter, and Red Rhino