Hope SAR Searching for Missing Person After Fishing Boat Capsized – One Other Person Rescued

Hope (Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue) – Hope SAR was tasked out Friday afternoon (Nov 13 at 230 PM) when news of a capsized fishing boat and a person in the water were reported to RCMP.

RCMP’s Air One had located the subject from the air and swiftwater members were able to launch the boat and go directly to their location. The subject was pulled to safety and immediately informed our members that there was another person in the water.

From this point, the task quickly transitioned from a rescue operation to a search. Our jet boat members searched from above the point the boat was seen capsized in Yale down to Hope while additional members were picked up by Valley Helicopter and searched the river until sundown.

Many thanks to Kent Harrison Search and Rescue who was also deployed from Agassiz to assist with the search.

At 7AM Saturday November 14, Swiftwater members from Hope and Kent Harrison returned to the water to search between Agassiz and Yale. Hope SAR members searched all of the accessible areas along the riverbank and Valley Helicopters was deployed with members again to search from the air.

As of Saturday evening, the second subject has not yet been located.