Mike Bernier Replaces Elenore Surko as Centre BC Leader

Vancouver – One day after Elenore Sturko left Centre BC as Party leader and stated that she is leaving politics, her successor has been named. In a short social media post: CentreBC is pleased to welcome back former Leader Mike Bernier. His experience, commitment and familiarity with our party provide continuity as we strengthen CentreBC and move forward together.

Wikipedia: Background & Early Career

Born: 1968 in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

1968 in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Education: Educated at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School.

Educated at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School. Industry Experience: Worked for roughly 20 to 22 years in the natural gas sector (spanning trades to management) before entering politics.

Worked for roughly 20 to 22 years in the natural gas sector (spanning trades to management) before entering politics. Family: Father of five children. [1, 2]

Municipal Politics

Dawson Creek City Council: Served as a city councillor from 2005 to 2008 (3 terms).

Served as a city councillor from 2005 to 2008 (3 terms). Mayor of Dawson Creek: Served as mayor from 2008 to 2013. [1, 2]

Provincial Politics

CentreBC Leadership: Appointed leader of the centrist provincial party CentreBC on July 18, 2026, following the resignation of founding leader Karin Kirkpatrick.

MLA for Peace River South: Elected to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in 2013, 2017, and 2020, serving for 11 years (2013–2024). [1, 2, 3]

Party Affiliation: Represented the BC Liberal Party (which rebranded to BC United) and later sat as an independent before BC United suspended its campaign. [1, 2, 3]

Minister of Education: Served as British Columbia’s Minister of Education from 2015 to 2017, during which the Soji 123 curriculum was introduced. [1, 2]

Shadow Roles: Previously acted as Shadow Minister for Forests and Shadow Minister for Water. [1]