DISTURBING CONTENT – Mayor Lum, MLA Warbus COMMENTS – Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Allegations of Youth Assault Captured on Video

Chilliwack – NOTE – FVN is aware of this video but will NOT post the content.

NOVEMBER 14 UPDATE from Chilliwack Mayor Jason Lum: Like many in Chilliwack, I’ve been deeply disturbed by the recent violence involving young people and the footage circulating online.

As a father and uncle to children around the same age, it’s horrible to witness that level of violence, and my heart goes out to the victim.

I was in contact with the RCMP shortly after the incident was reported, and the investigation remains ongoing. I encourage anyone with information to contact the RCMP and reference police file #2026-50066.

Over the last three days, I’ve heard from residents sharing painful experiences of childhood bullying and violence, often with lifelong consequences.

I’ve been tagged in numerous Facebook discussions. I understand the outrage, but commenting on every post won’t address the underlying problems.

So, what am I doing as Mayor?

On Monday, I’ll be meeting with a group of parents and youth to hear their concerns directly. I believe my time is better spent listening, understanding where our systems are falling short, and committing to working with community partners on practical solutions.

I agree, we need earlier intervention, support for victims, and accountability, and we also need to remember that these are children. Sharing names, making threats, and repeatedly circulating footage of the violence won’t make anyone safer.

From MLA Á’a:líya Warbus Chilliwack-Cultus Lake : I am disturbed and heartbroken by the footage of the violent assault of a young girl in Chilliwack that has been circulating online. No one, let alone a child, should ever be subjected to this kind of targeted cruelty. My heart is with the victim and her family as they deal with the aftermath of this shockingly traumatic event.

It is egregious that 29 years to the day after Reena Virk was murdered in Saanich in a similar act of group violence, we are still facing serious concerns about public safety in communities across our province. Every single person in Chilliwack has the right to both be safe and feel safe in our public spaces. We must work alongside law enforcement and community partners to ensure Chilliwack is a safe and supportive community for everyone.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Chilliwack RCMP is actively investigating an incident involving the alleged assault of a female youth after a video depicting the incident began circulating on social media.

On November 8, 2026, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report of an alleged assault involving a group of youths and a female victim. Limited information was available to investigators at the time as they made efforts to advance the investigation. On November 13, 2026, police received additional reports after videos of the incident began circulating online.

Police are actively investigating the matter and taking these allegations seriously. Investigators are working with the Chilliwack School District as part of the ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of students and youth remain of the utmost importance.

The Chilliwack RCMP are seeking to identify the individuals involved. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

“This video is disturbing and has understandably raised concerns within our community,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “We need anyone with first-hand information, who was present during the incident, or who can help identify those involved to contact police.”

Police are aware that names and allegations are being shared on social media. While investigators are reviewing all available information, social media posts and comments cannot be relied upon as evidence. Witness statements and information provided directly to police are critical to ensuring a thorough investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file #2026-50066.