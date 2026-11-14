AbbyPD Investigating Hit and Run Incident Injuring a 63 Year Old Woman

Abbotsford – On Friday evening, November 13th, 2026, at approximately 6:26 p.m., Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Garibaldi Drive and Gladwin Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 63-year-old woman was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle described as a black SUV. The driver failed to remain at the scene and continued driving without stopping.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for assessment and treatment.

Abbotsford Police investigators are seeking to identify and speak with the driver of the black SUV. Investigators are also asking for witnesses, or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

The investigation remains ongoing.