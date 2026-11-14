Abbotsford Chamber Announces 2026 Business Excellence Award Winners 

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Abbotsford News, celebrated three decades of business excellence tonight, recognizing 13 outstanding businesses, entrepreneurs and community leaders at the 30th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards.

Held at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre, the milestone event brought together leaders from across Abbotsford to celebrate the businesses and individuals creating jobs, driving innovation, investing in the community and contributing to the city’s economic success.

“For 30 years, these awards have recognized the businesses and people who move Abbotsford forward,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “Our business community is built on people who take risks, create jobs and see opportunity where others see challenges. Tonight’s winners represent that entrepreneurial spirit. They are building successful businesses, investing in our community and helping position Abbotsford for a stronger future.”

The Business Excellence Awards have been a cornerstone of the Chamber’s commitment to recognizing local business achievement since 1996. This year’s celebration marked 30 years of honouring the entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations whose leadership and determination continue to shape Abbotsford.

The awards were made possible through the support of Platinum Sponsors Doane Grant Thornton LLP and TD Bank, alongside category sponsors and community partners.

Winners were selected through a comprehensive judging process led by volunteer judges representing Abbotsford’s business community. Nominees participated in interviews and were evaluated on criteria including leadership, innovation, business performance, customer service and community impact.

2026 Abbotsford Business Excellence Award Winners

Home-Based Business Excellence Award:

Just Breathe Pilates, Sponsored by Blackwood Building Centre

Just Breathe Pilates has built a welcoming, home-based studio providing personalized Pilates instruction for clients of all ages and abilities. With a focus on wellness, inclusivity and connection, the business is creating opportunities for individuals to build strength and confidence while supporting Abbotsford’s growing wellness community.

Tourism Excellence Award:

Lakeland Flowers, Sponsored by Tourism Abbotsford

A third-generation family farm, Lakeland Flowers has grown from its Dutch tulip-growing roots into one of Abbotsford’s unique agricultural tourism experiences. Under the leadership of Nick Warmerdam, the farm continues to innovate through regenerative farming practices while attracting visitors to its colourful tulip fields and lupin meadows, strengthening Abbotsford’s reputation as a destination.

Manufacturing & Production Excellence Award:

Innovative Mining Services Inc, Sponsored by National Bank

For more than 20 years, Abbotsford-based Innovative Mining Services Inc. has supported Canada’s industrial sector through specialized manufacturing and engineering solutions. The company designs and produces equipment wear solutions that improve efficiency, reduce downtime and extend equipment life, demonstrating the strength of local manufacturing while creating skilled employment opportunities.

Agricultural & Agri-Business Excellence Award:

Rossdown Farms, Sponsored by KPMG

Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned agricultural business and an important contributor to the Fraser Valley’s agricultural economy. With operations spanning farming, feed production, hatcheries and processing, Rossdown has built its success on quality, innovation and a commitment to producing locally raised chicken and turkey products. Its continued investment in agriculture reflects the strength and importance of Abbotsford’s agri-food sector.

Consumer Services Excellence Award:

Ranallo’s Pizza & Gelato Catering Services, Sponsored by Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Ranallo’s Pizza & Gelato Catering Services has brought a distinctive approach to catering in Abbotsford, combining authentic Italian food with personalized service and memorable experiences. From its signature Piaggio Ape mobile pizza truck to brick-fired pizza, gelato and specialty catering, Ranallo’s demonstrates how creativity and a commitment to customer service can build a successful local business.

Indigenous Business of the Year Award:

Ajijaak Contracting Ltd., Sponsored by Trimark People Solutions

Ajijaak Contracting Ltd. is an Indigenous and woman-owned Abbotsford business making its mark in the industrial sector. What began as a general contracting company has grown into a specialized provider of custom conveyor systems for food processing, agriculture and manufacturing. Through engineering, fabrication and installation, Ajijaak demonstrates the innovation, expertise and entrepreneurial leadership driving Abbotsford’s industrial economy.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award:

Skully White, Lully’s, Sponsored by FortisBC

Skully White has turned his passion for food, people and community into one of Abbotsford’s most recognizable local businesses. Through Lully’s, White has built a loyal customer following by combining quality ingredients, exceptional service and a personality that has become part of the brand. His entrepreneurial drive, creativity and commitment to community reflect the determination behind successful small businesses.

Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award:

Joshua House Recovery Ministries, Sponsored by Longboard Architectural Products

Joshua House Recovery Ministries is making a meaningful difference in Abbotsford through its commitment to recovery and community support. By helping individuals work toward stability, healing and a stronger future, the organization demonstrates the important role non-profits play in building a healthier, more resilient community.

Business of Doing Good Award:

Western Community College, Sponsored by Envision Financial, a division of Tru Cooperative Bank

Western Community College is helping individuals build better futures through accessible, career-focused education= and training. With programs spanning multiple sectors, including aviation, the college connects students with practical skills and employment opportunities. Its commitment to student success, industry partnerships and workforce development contributes to stronger communities and a more skilled workforce.

New Business of the Year Award:

MAG Windows, Sponsored by MNP

Founded in April 2026, MAG Windows has demonstrated impressive growth in its first year of business. Led by five Abbotsford entrepreneurs, the company completed more than 150 installations across the Fraser Valley and generated $2.5 million in revenue within its first six months. Its early success highlights the opportunities created by local entrepreneurship, strong partnerships and a commitment to business growth.

Established Business of the Year Award:

WildFrog System, Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

For more than 14 years, WildFrog Systems has helped businesses across British Columbia operate, adapt and grow through dependable technology solutions. Supporting more than 100 businesses with IT services, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, WildFrog demonstrates how local expertise and innovation can strengthen business competitiveness in a rapidly changing economy.

Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs (CYPE) Award:

Chhayank Kaushik, Troubleshoot Now, Sponsored by Vancity

Chhayank Kaushik of Troubleshoot Now is helping shape the next generation of entrepreneurship in Abbotsford. Through his commitment to business development, innovation and customer service, Kaushik represents the ambition and leadership of young professionals contributing to the growth of Abbotsford’s business community.

Women in Business Excellence Award:

Sara Albert, Albert & Co Law LLP, Sponsored by Scotiabank Women’s Initiative

Sara Albert of Albert & Co Law LLP is the inaugural recipient of the Women in Business Excellence Award. Recognizing outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial achievement and business success, this new category celebrates women who are building businesses, creating opportunities and helping shape the future of Abbotsford’s economy.

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce congratulates all 2026 nominees and award recipients for their achievements and contributions to the local business community.