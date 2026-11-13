Young Artists Invited to Share Their Holiday Magic in Abbotsford Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest

Abbotsford – With the holiday season just around the corner, the City of Abbotsford is inviting young artists to help spread Christmas cheer through the annual Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest.

Elementary school students from kindergarten to Grade 5 are encouraged to put their creativity on display in a drawing that captures the Abbotsford magic, traditions and joy of the Christmas season. One winning design will be selected by Mayor Ross Siemens and featured on the official 2026 Mayor’s Christmas Card, which is shared electronically with residents, community partners and government representatives throughout British Columbia.

“One of the things I enjoy most about the Christmas season is seeing it through the eyes of children,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “Every year, students share artwork that is creative, thoughtful and full of holiday spirit. Their drawings capture everything that makes this season special, and I look forward to seeing what inspires them this year.”

Last year’s contest received more than 900 entries from homeschooled students and students representing 36 schools across Abbotsford, highlighting the creativity, talent and holiday spirit of young artists throughout the community.

The winning artist will receive a special prize package and have their artwork featured on the Mayor’s official Christmas card.

Students can enter by submitting a PDF (preferred) or high-resolution image of their artwork, along with their name, grade, school and teacher’s name, to mayorsoffice@abbotsford.ca by November 30, 2026.

Links for more information:

Christmas Card Entry Form

Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest