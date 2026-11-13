Traffic-Pattern Changes on Highway 1 at Mount Lehman Road – Nov 13 to 16

Abbotssford – Drivers are advised of westbound off-ramp closures on Highway 1 at Fraser Highway and Mount Lehman Road starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

These ramp closures are necessary to allow crews to safely complete drainage, utility work and paving.

The westbound Highway 1 off-ramps to Fraser Highway and Mount Lehman Road will remain closed throughout the weekend until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. During the closure, drivers will be detoured via Clearbrook Road.

Work schedules may shift due to weather and other site conditions. In this case, work would take place the following weekend (Nov. 20-22). Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date closure information.

Reminders for drivers:

Use caution.

Obey signs.

Watch for roadside workers.

Allow additional travel time through the area when diversions are underway.

Traffic and construction updates will be available online: https://www.DriveBC.ca