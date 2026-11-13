OPINION – Abbotsford South MLA Banman Reflects on 5th Anniversary of the Atmospheric Ric River and Sumas Flood

Abbotssford – NOTE – As we are seeing another atmospheric river bring flooding to Squamish and Pemberton, Abbotsford-South MLA Bruce Banman reflects on that event:

Five Years Since the Abbotsford Floods: Remembering, Rebuilding, and Preparing for the Future

Five years ago this November, Abbotsford experienced one of the most devastating natural disasters in our community’s history.

The November 2021 floods forced more than 3,300 residents from their homes, devastated farmland, affected livestock operations, and shut down critical transportation routes.

For many families, farmers, and businesses, the impacts were life-changing.

Since then, significant progress has been made. Damaged dikes have been repaired, waterways and drainage infrastructure improved, and important upgrades undertaken at Barrowtown Pump Station, including a backup generator and the first phase of a protective floodwall.

These improvements represent years of hard work and investment. But the events of December 2025, when Sumas Prairie experienced another significant flood, reminded us that our community remains vulnerable.

The City of Abbotsford has identified major long-term flood mitigation needs, including increased pumping capacity and stronger flood protection infrastructure. Securing the necessary funding and completing these projects remains essential.

Protecting Sumas Prairie is about more than safeguarding individual properties. It is about protecting families, agricultural livelihoods, food security, and critical transportation connections that serve all of British Columbia.

As we mark this anniversary, I want to recognize the extraordinary resilience of our community and thank the first responders, volunteers, farmers, local organizations, and neighbours who stepped forward during those difficult days.

We have made important progress, but there is still work to be done.

I remain committed to advocating for the long-term flood protection Abbotsford needs.

We cannot prevent every storm, but we can be better prepared for the next one.