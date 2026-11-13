Kevin Phillips Named as Valley Huskers Head Coach

Chilliwack (with files from The Valley Huskers Football Club) – Barely 24 hours after Head Coach Bob Reist stepped away as Valley Huskers head Coach to retire and ride into the sunset, comes the replacement.

On Friday November 13, the Valley Huskers announced that Kevin Phillips is the next Head Coach.

With an extensive coaching background spanning high school, university and junior football, Kevin brings a wealth of experience in program leadership, player development and building championship-calibre teams. From provincial championship success to coaching at the university level, we’re excited to welcome Kevin and begin this next chapter of Huskers football.

He is the former quarterbacks coach for the University of Toronto.

From Pattison Media: With B.C. High School Football, Phillips led major developmental programs, including serving as program head coach and offensive coordinator for the Seaquam Seahawks and helping Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary capture a provincial championship.

Phllips previously guided Centennial Secondary to two provincial titles (at both the JV and Varsity levels) alongside Ryk Piché.