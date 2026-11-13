GW Graham Music Teacher Receives Provincial Recognition

Sardis (School District No. 33 – Chilliwack ) – GW Graham Secondary music teacher, Shane Monkman, was recently recognized with the Outstanding Secondary Music Educator Award at the BC Music Educators’ Association (BCMEA) conference in October. The announcement drew a standing ovation from members, including Monkman’s colleagues.

BCMEA is the provincial music specialist association which represents over 600 music teachers across the province.

The Outstanding Secondary Music Educator Award requires letters of nomination and is vetted by past presidents, who form the award committee. As such, the award undergoes the highest test of rigour before being given out. It is not always awarded on an annual basis.

“Nominees emphasized how Shane provides a safe and inclusive learning environment that fosters a life-long love of music,” said Janet Irvine, a music teacher at Chilliwack Secondary School. Irvine serves as past president of the BCMEA. “Shane was also recognized for his collaborative work with teachers across the Chilliwack School District.”

“I am incredibly honoured and humbled to be the recipient of this award,” said Monkman. “As a former Mt. Slesse Middle School student and Sardis Secondary graduate, I am deeply grateful for the music programs that fostered my love of music and gave me the confidence to pursue music education as a career.”

Monkman spoke about the influence that his former secondary school music teacher, Janine Webster, has had on him. Webster later became Monkman’s colleague and mentor.

“She was the first person to encourage me to pursue music at the post-secondary level, and she continued to support and guide me throughout our nine years working together at G.W. Graham,” he said. “Without question, I would not be receiving this award without her encouragement, mentorship, and belief in me. I am truly grateful for the lasting impact she has had on my career and for the many educators and music programs that helped shape my journey.”

Irvine said that Monkman’s nomination was particularly strong with letters of recommendation from Webster, former GWG principal Chuck Lawson, music colleagues across Chilliwack, and his students.