Elenore Sturko Steps Down as Leader of CentreBC

Surrey – Elenore Sturko announced on Friday Nov 13, that she is stepping down as Leader of CentreBC and moving on from partisan politics to pursue new opportunities.

Sturko entered the Legislature in 2022 with a commitment to making a difference in mental health care, addiction policy and public safety. Over the past four years, she has worked to bring greater attention to these challenges and advocate for meaningful change.

“Serving British Columbians has been an extraordinary privilege and I remain deeply committed to public service. However, I believe my next chapter is best pursued outside partisan politics.”

Sturko expressed her gratitude to CentreBC members, candidates, volunteers and supporters who shared her vision and worked to build a new political alternative in British Columbia.

Most importantly, she thanked her family for their unwavering support throughout her time in public office.

“The sacrifices my family has made to support my public service have been significant. Their patience, encouragement and love have carried me through some very challenging times. I could not have done this without them, and I am profoundly grateful.”

While her time in partisan politics is coming to an end, Sturko said her commitment to public service and improving the lives of British Columbians remains unchanged.