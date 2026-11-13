DISTURBING CONTENT – Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Allegations of Youth Assault Captured on Video

Chilliwack – NOTE – FVN is aware of this video but will NOT post the content.

The Chilliwack RCMP is actively investigating an incident involving the alleged assault of a female youth after a video depicting the incident began circulating on social media.

On November 8, 2026, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report of an alleged assault involving a group of youths and a female victim. Limited information was available to investigators at the time as they made efforts to advance the investigation. On November 13, 2026, police received additional reports after videos of the incident began circulating online.

Police are actively investigating the matter and taking these allegations seriously. Investigators are working with the Chilliwack School District as part of the ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of students and youth remain of the utmost importance.

The Chilliwack RCMP are seeking to identify the individuals involved. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

“This video is disturbing and has understandably raised concerns within our community,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “We need anyone with first-hand information, who was present during the incident, or who can help identify those involved to contact police.”

Police are aware that names and allegations are being shared on social media. While investigators are reviewing all available information, social media posts and comments cannot be relied upon as evidence. Witness statements and information provided directly to police are critical to ensuring a thorough investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file #2026-50066.