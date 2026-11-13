Abby PD – Couple Charged with Fraud Against Cedar Outreach Society

Abbotsford – A 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are facing multiple fraud and forgery charges following an investigation into the loss of funds from a local non-profit organization. Over several months, more than $11,000 was fraudulently obtained from the Cedar Outreach Society through the falsification and deposit of forged cheques.



The investigation began back on June 18th, 2025, after a representative from Cedar

Outreach Society discovered concerns while reviewing financial records. The review

identified several cheques between February and September of 2025 that appeared to

have been altered and deposited into a bank account not associated with the

organization, prompting a report to the Abbotsford Police Department.



As a result of the investigation, Matthew Wittick and Kristina Warkentin have been

charged with a combined total of 16 fraud and forgery-related offences.



“Fraud is not a victimless crime. When funds are stolen from community organizations,

the impact extends far beyond a balance sheet. Every dollar lost can reduce the ability

of organizations like the Cedar Outreach Society to provide essential housing supports

and homelessness prevention services to some of Abbotsford’s most vulnerable

residents,” said Sergeant Paul Walker. “These offences undermine public trust and

divert resources away from those who need them most.