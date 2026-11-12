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IT WILL BE LOUD – BC Emergency Alert System TEST: November 18, 2026 at 1:55PM (VIDEO)

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IT WILL BE LOUD – BC Emergency Alert System TEST: November 18, 2026 at 1:55PM (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – A test of the BC Emergency Alert system will occur on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 1:55 pm. BC Emergency Alerts are broadcast on TV, radio, and cell phones to provide urgent, life-saving information during emergencies.

Do not call 9-1-1 for information about the test. Using 9-1-1 for non-emergency calls could delay help for people in crisis.

1

Learn more about BC Emergency Alerts 

BC Emergency Alerts can save lives. Learn more about: 

2

Check your phone settings

Your phone settings can affect how the alert appears or sounds.

Check if your device is compatible: https://www.alertready.ca/wireless/

3

Public Survey

An online survey is available to capture your feedback and help determine the reach of the BC Emergency Alert system. Use the links below to take the survey after the system test is complete:

This survey is administered by Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc. 

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