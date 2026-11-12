High Streamflow Advisory as of November 12, 2026

Fraser Valley – NOVEMBER 12 UPDATE from Environment Canada: A High Streamflow Advisory remains in effect for the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon.

No evacuation orders have been confirmed for Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison or Hope in the official information reviewed for this update.

EmergencyInfoBC: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

BC River Forecast Centre:

https://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings

DriveBC:

https://www.drivebc.ca

Environment Canada:

https://weather.gc.ca

NOVEMBER 10 ORIGINAL STORY – The River Forecast Centre is issuing a High Streamflow Advisory for: Fraser Valley including areas around Chilliwack and Hope, Fraser Canyon, Chilcotin

Weather Synopsis:

Following a series of atmospheric rivers last week, another round of storm systems is impacting

southwest BC. The heaviest rain is forecast for the western side of the Coast Mountains,

however there is the potential for rain to spillover into the eastern side of the mountains

River Conditions:

Rivers are expected to rapidly rise through Tuesday and Wednesday, with peak flow forecast

Wednesday or into Thursday morning. Hydrologic modelling is forecasting flows up to a 2-year

range, with lower likelihood high-end scenarios of flows up to a 5-year to 10-year level.

Actions:

Heavy rain and high streamflow bring increased risk for unstable banks, river erosion,

submerged roads, swift water hazards, flooding and landslides. Stay clear of the banks of swift

running rivers and never drive across flooded roads, bridges or river crossings. At this time of

year leaves can clog storm drains and impact urban drainage. Keep storm drains clear.



The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as

conditions warrant.



For information on how to prepare for flood hazards, visit PreparedBC