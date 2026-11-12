City of Chilliwack’s Toys for (Traffic) Tickets Program Returns Until December 10

Chilliwack – Turn your parking ticket into holiday cheer! Until December 10, the City of Chilliwack will once again accept toy and gift card donations for the Chilliwack Community Services Toy Drive as payment for Chilliwack parking tickets.

City of Chilliwack issued parking tickets that have a ticket number beginning with either PX or P0, that are issued between July 17 and December 10, 2026, are eligible for the program. Toys and gift cards must be:

In original packaging

Unwrapped

Equal or greater value than parking ticket(s)

Accompanied by the purchase receipt

“We are pleased to be able to offer this program again this year, in support of Chilliwack Community Services,” said Mayor Lum. “No one enjoys getting a parking ticket, but this is a good opportunity to turn your fine into something festive and make this holiday season more magical for a family in need.”

Toy and gift card donations will be accepted at City Hall (8550 Young Road) until December 10 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm).

This is the third year of the Toys for Tickets program. Last year, 37 tickets were paid for with donations, resulting in over 170 items with an approximate value of over $2,500 donated to Chilliwack Community Services. For more information, visit chilliwack.com/toysfortickets.