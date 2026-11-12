Bob Reist Looks at Retirement, Resigns as Huskers Head Coach

Chilliwack – From The Valley Huskers Football Club social media: THANK YOU, COACH REIST.

Since taking the reins in 2017, Bob Reist has played an instrumental role in shaping the Valley Huskers into the organization we are today.

From rebuilding a program and changing its culture to leading the team back to the playoffs, earning Coach of the Year honours, and establishing an identity that Huskers players, alumni and supporters can be proud of, his impact reaches far beyond the football field.

Bob brought a standard, a vision and a commitment to developing young men through football. He helped create opportunities, build relationships and establish a foundation that will continue to “Grow The Road” for this organization for years to come.

The wins, the milestones and the recognition are all part of the story, but the people and the culture built along the way are what truly define a legacy.

On behalf of the Valley Huskers organization, our players, alumni, coaches, volunteers and supporters, thank you, Bob, for your years of dedication, leadership and commitment to this program!

Once a Husker, always a Husker.

Reist has endured a number of highs along with frustrating season where there was plenty of promise.

The Valley Huskers finished in 5th place in the 2026 British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) regular season with a 3–7–0 record (6 points), missing the playoffs.

Valley tied with the Prince George Kodiaks in the standings at 6 points. The Huskers secured the fifth spot ahead of Prince George based on head-to-head tiebreakers, which included a 41–17 victory over the Kodiaks in Chilliwack on October.

Recent Progression: The 5th-place finish matched the Huskers’ placement from the 2025 season (4–5–1), following consecutive 3rd-place playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024