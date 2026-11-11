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AbbyPD Investigating Serious Accident Injuring Two Pedestrians on Delair Road

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AbbyPD Investigating Serious Accident Injuring Two Pedestrians on Delair Road

Abbotsford – At approximately 1:10AM Wednesday November 11, Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded to a serious collision involving a motor vehicle and two pedestrians in the 34700 block of Delair Road.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located two pedestrians suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck. Both pedestrians were transported to hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation remains in its early stages. While the cause of the collision has not yet been determined, speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Impairment is not believed to have played a role in the collision. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in to assist.

Delair Road between Griffiths Road and Ackerman Court remain closed in both directions while officers continue their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2026-48141

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