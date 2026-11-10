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Shawna Dwyer New Executive Director for AdvantageHOPE

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Shawna Dwyer New Executive Director for AdvantageHOPE

Hope (Advantage Hope) – AdvantageHOPE announce that Shawna Dwyer has been promoted to Executive Director, effective November 9, 2026.

Since becoming Operations Manager of the Visitor Centre in April 2025, Shawna has proven herself to be a capable and respected leader. She has expanded and improved the retail offerings, launched an online store, strengthened staff scheduling and communication, and made excellent progress organizing and cataloguing museum artifacts in her role as Museum Manager. She is also developing an operations manual for the Visitor Centre and strengthening staff communications around organizational policies.

As Executive Director, Shawna will help guide the organization toward its goals, represent AdvantageHOPE in the community and with local and provincial stakeholders, support the Marketing Manager and future Economic Development Specialist, and continue overseeing Visitor Centre operations and staffing.

Dwyer is a past Executive Director of the Chilliwack Museum & Archives · Jan 2019 – Oct 2024 (Linked In)

Shawna Dwyer New Executive Director for AdvantageHOPE 2026

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